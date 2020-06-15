InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:IHT Stock Is Going Next

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX: IHT) is -41.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The IHT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 6.16% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -34.32% off its SMA200. IHT registered -51.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2583.

The stock witnessed a 16.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.65%, and is 2.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.21% over the week and 10.47% over the month.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $8.39M and $6.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.08% and -54.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Analyst Forecasts

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.98% while institutional investors hold 3.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.30M, and float is at 3.17M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 1.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 37546.0 shares valued at $39719.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the IHT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Papp (L. Roy) & Associates with 33126.0 shares valued at $35043.0 to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 16340.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $17286.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 10200.0 with a market value of $10790.0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 11.13% up over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -53.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.72% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 171.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.