Is Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) a good stock to buy now?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) is 20.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.18 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The KZR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is -9.96% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 23.95% off its SMA200. KZR registered -50.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3166 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2237.

The stock witnessed a -12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.47%, and is -29.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 122.02% and -51.36% from its 52-week high.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Analyst Forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR), with 13.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.18% while institutional investors hold 54.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.87M, and float is at 25.09M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 35.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bellevue Group AG with over 3.52 million shares valued at $15.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.22% of the KZR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.44 million shares valued at $10.66 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $8.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $7.84 million.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERGER FRANKLIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Fowler John Franklin (CEO) bought a total of 38,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $2.60 per share for $99999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38461.0 shares of the KZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Belsky Marc (CFO) acquired 15,384 shares at an average price of $2.60 for $39998.0. The insider now directly holds 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR).