Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) – The 98% Upside Potential Remains

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTSL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is 0.11% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -13.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. MTSL registered -4.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9774 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0266.

The stock witnessed a 7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.69% over the week and 13.62% over the month.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $4.20M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.71% and -62.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.23% while institutional investors hold 0.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.33M, and float is at 2.34M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 0.18% of the Float.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) that is trading 7.57% up over the past 12 months. NICE Ltd. (NICE) is 33.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 78.18% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.