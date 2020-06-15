Navistar International Corporation (NAV) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.49% Upside

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.43% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.78, the stock is 3.55% and 17.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. NAV registered -21.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.21.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.94%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) has around 12300 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.50 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.41% and -29.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.80%).

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navistar International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.50% in year-over-year returns.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Navistar International Corporation (NAV), with 16.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.06% while institutional investors hold 94.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.70M, and float is at 82.53M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 78.64% of the Float.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Navistar International Corporation (NAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading -10.62% down over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is -3.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.96% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.