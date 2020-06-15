New Big Money Means Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -14.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $26.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $196.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.99% off the consensus price target high of $226.77 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 81.91% higher than the price target low of $112.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.44, the stock is -1.18% and -4.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.29.

The stock witnessed a -14.98% change in the last 1 month and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 1841 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $637.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.16% and -23.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $214.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.28M, and float is at 7.36M with Short Float at 50.23%.