Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Pfenex Inc. (AMEX: PFNX) is -17.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFNX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.05, the stock is 21.47% and 26.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. PFNX registered 33.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.64.

The stock witnessed a 41.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.71%, and is 11.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $293.94M and $40.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.93. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.05% and -35.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $2.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Pfenex Inc. (PFNX), with 145.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 82.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.15M, and float is at 31.88M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 82.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 3.33 million shares valued at $29.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.73% of the PFNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 3.26 million shares valued at $28.79 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. which holds 2.71 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $23.9 million, while First Light Asset Management, LLC holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $20.64 million.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Pfenex Inc. (PFNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -7.83% down over the past 12 months. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) is 17.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.