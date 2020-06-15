Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $34.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45%.

Currently trading at $28.67, the stock is -1.95% and 12.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock 6.80% off its SMA200. PHR registered a loss of 0.03% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.70.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.23%, and is -10.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 532 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $129.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.08% and -17.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $30.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Phreesia Inc. (PHR), with 3.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.22% while institutional investors hold 104.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.31M, and float is at 33.84M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 93.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LLR Walnut, L.P. with over 3.78 million shares valued at $79.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the PHR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. with 3.21 million shares valued at $67.59 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.5 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $52.48 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $47.49 million.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kallenbach Charles, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Kallenbach Charles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $27.20 per share for a total of $68000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39150.0 shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that Linetsky David (SVP, Life Sciences) sold a total of 255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $26.00 per share for $6630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Altier Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,096 shares at an average price of $24.34 for $26674.0. The insider now directly holds 114,981 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).