Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.0% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.0% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is 5.60% and -5.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -10.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. PLAG registered -28.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8516.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.48%, and is 17.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.20% over the week and 11.17% over the month.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $30.99M and $4.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 71.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.80% and -43.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.10%).

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Analyst Forecasts

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -704.00% this year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.90% while institutional investors hold 0.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.26M, and float is at 5.06M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 0.07% of the Float.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.