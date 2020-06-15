Positives for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) as stock gains in recent trading

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is 34.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.23 and a high of $69.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $61.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $62.53, the stock is -0.93% and 10.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 33.15% off its SMA200. TW registered 49.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.78.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.08%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 919 employees, a market worth around $13.97B and $823.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.49 and Fwd P/E is 45.41. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.17% and -9.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Tradeweb Markets Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $215.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), with 367.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 79.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.24M, and float is at 63.04M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 79.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.82 million shares valued at $370.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.50% of the TW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.86 million shares valued at $246.55 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.19 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $176.06 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $149.76 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 221 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 130 and purchases happening 91 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hult William, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hult William sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $67.06 per share for a total of $3.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Friedman Douglas (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $67.03 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67875.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Zucker Scott (Chief Admin. and Risk Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $67.05 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 62,275 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).