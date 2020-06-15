Shineco Inc. (TYHT) turns bullish with gain of 0.02 points

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $1.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The TYHT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is 38.95% and 44.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 13.31% off its SMA200. TYHT registered -0.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5592.

The stock witnessed a 44.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.37%, and is 38.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.18% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $16.60M and $26.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.00% and -41.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shineco Inc. (TYHT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.10% this year.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Shineco Inc. (TYHT), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.99% while institutional investors hold 4.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.33M, and float is at 21.05M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 3.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the TYHT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 38561.0 shares valued at $16966.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 34474.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $21625.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 8839.0 with a market value of $3889.0.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -27.50% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -15.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.6% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 56190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.