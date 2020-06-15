SiTime Corporation (SITM) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is 40.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.42 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.63% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -48.96% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.75, the stock is 11.59% and 38.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 9.19% at the moment leaves the stock 48.84% off its SMA200. SITM registered a gain of 75.76% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.24.

The stock witnessed a 44.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.99%, and is 5.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.70% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $492.99M and $91.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 92.62. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.84% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiTime Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $19.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in SiTime Corporation (SITM), with 11.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.83% while institutional investors hold 136.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.01M, and float is at 4.93M with Short Float at 7.44%. Institutions hold 33.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Westfield Capital Management Company with over 0.7 million shares valued at $15.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the SITM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 0.53 million shares valued at $11.64 million to account for 3.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.48 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $10.52 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $9.92 million.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bonnot Lionel. SEC filings show that Bonnot Lionel sold 1,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $58730.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Sevalia Piyush B (EVP, Marketing) sold a total of 3,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $33.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SITM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Bonnot Lionel disposed off 113 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $3955.0. The insider now directly holds 131,017 shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM).