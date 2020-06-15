Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) picks momentum as shares rise 16.39%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) is 17.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSSS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.39% off the consensus price target high of $12.25 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is 20.44% and 23.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 15.17% at the moment leaves the stock 21.27% off its SMA200. SSSS registered 15.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.29.

The stock witnessed a 24.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.40%, and is 16.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $108.38M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.06% and 8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $400k over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.09% while institutional investors hold 28.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.44M, and float is at 12.73M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 22.95% of the Float.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Birch Robert S., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Birch Robert S. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.7 million shares.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Birch Robert S. (10% Owner) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $6.34 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.66 million shares of the SSSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Birch Robert S. (10% Owner) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.32 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,626,176 shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS).