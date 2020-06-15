Ternium S.A. (TX) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is -26.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.59 and a high of $24.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The TX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.67% off the consensus price target high of $29.80 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -34.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is 3.04% and 14.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.37% off its SMA200. TX registered -32.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.48.

The stock witnessed a 23.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.14%, and is -10.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Ternium S.A. (TX) has around 20061 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $9.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.49 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Distance from 52-week low is 68.82% and -33.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Ternium S.A. (TX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ternium S.A. (TX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ternium S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ternium S.A. (TX) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Ternium S.A. (TX), with institutional investors hold 20.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.31M, and float is at 194.35M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 20.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 10.01 million shares valued at $119.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.10% of the TX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 7.14 million shares valued at $84.94 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Oldfield Partners LLP which holds 2.93 million shares representing 1.49% and valued at over $34.84 million, while Prudential PLC holds 0.94% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $21.94 million.

Ternium S.A. (TX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading -35.50% down over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is -26.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.31% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.