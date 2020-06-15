These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CounterPath Corporation (CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is 303.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPAH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $4.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.47 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.11% higher than the price target low of $4.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 12.62% and 31.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 12.91% at the moment leaves the stock 97.49% off its SMA200. CPAH registered 127.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 253.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2631.

The stock witnessed a 22.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.74%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $20.28M and $10.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.65% and -37.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CounterPath Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in CounterPath Corporation (CPAH), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.32% while institutional investors hold 1.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.03M, and float is at 3.03M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 0.72% of the Float.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATTHEWS TERENCE H, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that MATTHEWS TERENCE H bought 142,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

CounterPath Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Bruk Steven (Director) bought a total of 142,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $3.51 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the CPAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Timlick Larry (Director) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $7.08 for $77929.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CounterPath Corporation (CPAH).

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -28.18% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -15.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1709.67% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.