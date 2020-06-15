Things appear to be looking up for McKesson Corporation (MCK)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 7.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.60 and a high of $172.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $146.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $168.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.19% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.25, the stock is -2.68% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 3.51% off its SMA200. MCK registered 9.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.98.

The stock witnessed a 14.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.83%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $23.72B and $231.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.66% and -13.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.28 with sales reaching $54.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

1,206 institutions hold shares in McKesson Corporation (MCK), with 532.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 103.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.00M, and float is at 161.31M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 103.44% of the Float.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vitalone Britt J., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Vitalone Britt J. sold 6,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $158.90 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1048.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Schechter Lori A. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold a total of 5,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $160.00 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5909.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Vitalone Britt J. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 1,034 shares at an average price of $149.60 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,048 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -14.18% down over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 152.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.79% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.