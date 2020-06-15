This Indicator Is Supporting First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL) is -49.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -3.54% and 5.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -36.21% off its SMA200. FPL registered -48.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.6479.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is -11.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 80.77% and -53.00% from its 52-week high.

49 institutions hold shares in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), with institutional investors hold 33.90% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 31.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.18 million shares valued at $4.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the FPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 0.72 million shares valued at $2.59 million to account for 2.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $2.44 million, while Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC holds 1.78% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.64 million.