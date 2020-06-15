Top attractive stock of the week – Grifols S.A. (GRFS)

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -17.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $25.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $26.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.44% off the consensus price target high of $38.78 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.22, the stock is -3.00% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -1.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.60.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.13%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 32.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Distance from 52-week low is 43.43% and -25.30% from its 52-week high.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Top Institutional Holders

254 institutions hold shares in Grifols S.A. (GRFS), with institutional investors hold 53.68% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.68% of the Float.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.02% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.2% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.