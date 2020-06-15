What should you know before buying stock in Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is -7.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.37 and a high of $266.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSA stock was last observed hovering at around $195.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $195.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.1% off the consensus price target high of $237.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -23.57% lower than the price target low of $159.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.47, the stock is 0.36% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -9.02% off its SMA200. PSA registered -18.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $191.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.62.

The stock witnessed a 11.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.04%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Public Storage (PSA) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $34.25B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.71 and Fwd P/E is 27.42. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.45% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Public Storage (PSA) Analyst Forecasts

Public Storage is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.58 with sales reaching $711.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year.

Public Storage (PSA) Top Institutional Holders

1,044 institutions hold shares in Public Storage (PSA), with 23.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.27% while institutional investors hold 93.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.45M, and float is at 151.61M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 80.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares valued at $4.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the PSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.61 million shares valued at $3.3 billion to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.55 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $2.1 billion, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $1.58 billion.

Public Storage (PSA) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Public Storage (PSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REYES JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REYES JOHN sold 53 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $183.51 per share for a total of $9785.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Public Storage disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that HARKHAM URI P (Director) sold a total of 6,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $190.99 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL (Chairman Emeritus) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $261.86 for $13.09 million. The insider now directly holds 862,886 shares of Public Storage (PSA).

Public Storage (PSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading -1.82% down over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -10.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.36% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.98.