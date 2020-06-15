Which institution holds the most shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) is -39.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 38.53% and 36.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 9.18% at the moment leaves the stock -27.35% off its SMA200. HUSN registered -51.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5011 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6266.

The stock witnessed a 53.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.64%, and is 28.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.07% over the week and 23.92% over the month.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $13.70M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.53% and -72.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.00% this year.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), with 14.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.75% while institutional investors hold 10.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 3.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.77 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.48% of the HUSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 24480.0 shares valued at $11995.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BEAM Asset Management, LLC which holds 19500.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $9555.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 11616.0 with a market value of $5691.0.