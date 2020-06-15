Which Institutions Own Shares In Avnet Inc. (AVT)?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is -35.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.85 and a high of $46.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.89% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.33, the stock is -3.11% and -2.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -23.94% off its SMA200. AVT registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.12.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.34%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $18.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.36. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.08% and -41.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Analyst Forecasts

Avnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.80% in year-over-year returns.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Top Institutional Holders

449 institutions hold shares in Avnet Inc. (AVT), with 765.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 99.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.48M, and float is at 97.97M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 98.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.5 million shares valued at $288.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the AVT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.38 million shares valued at $285.69 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 9.04 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $226.82 million, while AQR Capital Management, LLC holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $104.7 million.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Avnet Inc. (AVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller MaryAnn G., the company’s SVP, Chief Admin Officer. SEC filings show that Miller MaryAnn G. sold 11,456 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54193.0 shares.

Avnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Liguori Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $25.24 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77221.0 shares of the AVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, LAWRENCE JAMES A (Director) disposed off 13,109 shares at an average price of $41.07 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 231,055 shares of Avnet Inc. (AVT).

Avnet Inc. (AVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -18.56% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -10.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.71% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.