Who are the Institutional Holders in Rollins Inc. (ROL)?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 24.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $46.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.18% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -38.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.41, the stock is 0.24% and 4.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 12.44% off its SMA200. ROL registered 9.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $13.78B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.33 and Fwd P/E is 53.71. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.80% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $487.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 185.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.74% while institutional investors hold 100.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.68M, and float is at 141.81M with Short Float at 7.91%. Institutions hold 43.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.12 million shares valued at $690.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.83% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.6 million shares valued at $491.63 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.32 million shares representing 3.45% and valued at over $409.04 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 7.48 million with a market value of $270.31 million.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson John F, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Wilson John F sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $39.76 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Paul Edward Northen (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 5 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $35.05 per share for $175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.0 shares of the ROL stock.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -26.93% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 2.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.38% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.68.