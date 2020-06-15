Who is the Top Investor In Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD)?

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is 0.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.96 and a high of $20.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROAD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is -2.47% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 0.21% off its SMA200. ROAD registered 30.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a 24.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.31%, and is -15.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has around 628 employees, a market worth around $835.20M and $808.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.34 and Fwd P/E is 21.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.30% and -19.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Construction Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $236.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD), with 894.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 110.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.49M, and float is at 18.77M with Short Float at 8.71%. Institutions hold 108.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SunTx Capital Management Corp. with over 13.47 million shares valued at $227.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.08% of the ROAD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.63 million shares valued at $61.27 million to account for 11.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $26.45 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $23.84 million.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flowers Robert P., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Flowers Robert P. bought 215 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $3010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 215.0 shares.

Construction Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Palmer Royce Alan (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,318 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $18.64 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15500.0 shares of the ROAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Palmer Royce Alan (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 59,520 shares at an average price of $18.19 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 21,818 shares of Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD).