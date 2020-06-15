Why Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is 93.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 24.45% and 49.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 5.07% at the moment leaves the stock 53.75% off its SMA200. FUV registered 8.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4193 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7698.

The stock witnessed a 38.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.43%, and is 14.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.53% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $72.40M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 221.91% and -30.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.10%).

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcimoto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $960k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,264.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 174.30% in year-over-year returns.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), with 10.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.63% while institutional investors hold 13.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.48M, and float is at 11.10M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 7.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 80414.0 shares valued at $92476.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the FUV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 52107.0 shares valued at $59923.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 44111.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $50727.0, while BBR Partners, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 33333.0 with a market value of $38332.0.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is -17.00% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.17% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.