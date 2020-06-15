Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Baozun Inc. (BZUN)?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is 0.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.19 and a high of $56.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The BZUN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $261.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.55% off the consensus price target high of $319.95 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 85.57% higher than the price target low of $231.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.42, the stock is 11.66% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -5.50% off its SMA200. BZUN registered -25.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.41.

The stock witnessed a 22.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.35%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has around 5979 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.61% and -40.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $293.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Baozun Inc. (BZUN), with 680.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 83.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.59M, and float is at 57.96M with Short Float at 19.65%. Institutions hold 82.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 7.86 million shares valued at $219.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.74% of the BZUN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 7.05 million shares valued at $196.92 million to account for 13.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $64.15 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $63.92 million.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CDK Global Inc. (CDK) that is trading -15.64% down over the past 12 months. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is 64.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.28% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.4.