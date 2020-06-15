Why Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is the topic of conversation today

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) is -24.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $129.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The DUO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9%.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is -1.99% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -7.11% at the moment leaves the stock -7.12% off its SMA200. DUO registered a loss of -9.62% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.36.

The stock witnessed a 16.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.20%, and is 26.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 324.85% over the week and 82.74% over the month.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has around 1676 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $455.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.60% and -90.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Analyst Forecasts

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $139.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -774.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 0.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.39M, and float is at 20.25M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 28276.0 shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.40% of the DUO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1213.0 shares valued at $17867.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.