Why has Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) gained 15.70% in last trading?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is -13.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -18.81% and -25.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 15.70% at the moment leaves the stock -30.98% off its SMA200. RCON registered -49.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9469 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5424.

The stock witnessed a -49.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.85%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $9.49M and $12.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.28% and -64.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.00%).

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $12.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.48% while institutional investors hold 0.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.45M, and float is at 3.52M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.