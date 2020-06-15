Why Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Are Going Crazy

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.37 and a high of $82.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAH stock was last observed hovering at around $77.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.98% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.79% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.97, the stock is -0.15% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 5.32% off its SMA200. BAH registered 18.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.78.

The stock witnessed a 9.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.97%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has around 27200 employees, a market worth around $10.64B and $7.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.57% and -6.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Top Institutional Holders

710 institutions hold shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 97.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.69M, and float is at 135.30M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 95.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.84 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the BAH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.06 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 10.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.78 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $739.73 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 7.12 million with a market value of $489.0 million.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes Melody C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barnes Melody C sold 2,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $80.22 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12292.0 shares.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Thompson Elizabeth M (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $80.20 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26782.0 shares of the BAH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Dahut Karen M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,687 shares at an average price of $80.18 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 135,230 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH).

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -68.37% down over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is -3.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.86% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.