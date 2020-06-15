Will Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) is 72.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARTW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 56.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 53.38% and 53.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 55.61% at the moment leaves the stock 55.23% off its SMA200. ARTW registered 48.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 68.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9769 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9591.

The stock witnessed a 69.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.22%, and is 45.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.44% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $8.69M and $23.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.29% and -14.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Analyst Forecasts

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.73% while institutional investors hold 9.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.32M, and float is at 1.78M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 3.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 32042.0 shares valued at $67608.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.74% of the ARTW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 30000.0 shares valued at $63300.0 to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 28920.0 shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $61021.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 24500.0 with a market value of $51695.0.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCONNELL J WARD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCCONNELL J WARD JR bought 6,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $10955.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.14 million shares.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that MCCONNELL J WARD JR (Director) bought a total of 25,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $1.75 per share for $43878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.14 million shares of the ARTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MCCONNELL J WARD JR (Director) acquired 1,906 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $3336.0. The insider now directly holds 2,113,486 shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW).

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (ARTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is trading 2.12% up over the past 12 months. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 11.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 99.58% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.