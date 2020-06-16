A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: DaVita Inc. (DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is 4.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.00 and a high of $90.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The DVA stock was last observed hovering at around $78.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.21% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.71% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.53, the stock is -2.87% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 8.65% off its SMA200. DVA registered 60.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.51.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.46%, and is -9.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $11.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.60% and -12.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analyst Forecasts

DaVita Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $2.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Top Institutional Holders

691 institutions hold shares in DaVita Inc. (DVA), with 3.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.74% while institutional investors hold 104.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.90M, and float is at 118.47M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 38.1 million shares valued at $2.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 31.28% of the DVA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.77 million shares valued at $819.23 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.18 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $546.25 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $343.89 million.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROPER WILLIAM L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROPER WILLIAM L sold 357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $86.79 per share for a total of $30983.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15961.0 shares.

DaVita Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BERG CHARLES (Director) sold a total of 357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $87.53 per share for $31249.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11004.0 shares of the DVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Arway Pamela M (Director) disposed off 357 shares at an average price of $87.32 for $31174.0. The insider now directly holds 19,239 shares of DaVita Inc. (DVA).

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanger Inc. (HNGR) that is trading -8.27% down over the past 12 months. MEDNAX Inc. (MD) is -31.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.84% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.