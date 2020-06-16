A peek at BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV): Who has invested in It?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) is -26.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $20.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The BV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $12.37, the stock is -11.90% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. BV registered -32.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.46%, and is -23.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) has around 20900 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.55 and Fwd P/E is 11.38. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.58% and -38.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Analyst Forecasts

BrightView Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $620.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 176.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.05% while institutional investors hold 97.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.65M, and float is at 44.38M with Short Float at 6.02%. Institutions hold 95.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 58.42 million shares valued at $646.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.68% of the BV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 13.63 million shares valued at $150.75 million to account for 12.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.86 million shares representing 2.72% and valued at over $31.62 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $27.53 million.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times.