Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 50.38% Change This Year

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) is 50.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACTG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 35.90% and 50.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 52.61% off its SMA200. ACTG registered 29.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5801.

The stock witnessed a 75.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.39%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $193.32M and $11.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 400.00. Distance from 52-week low is 128.57% and -6.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Analyst Forecasts

Acacia Research Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.30% this year.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.21% while institutional investors hold 68.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.88M, and float is at 46.07M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 64.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.29 million shares valued at $7.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the ACTG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.76 million shares valued at $6.14 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 5.29% and valued at over $5.71 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $5.56 million.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Booth Marc W., the company’s Chief IP Officer. SEC filings show that Booth Marc W. sold 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $10779.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Acacia Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Booth Marc W. (Chief IP Officer) sold a total of 4,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $2.59 per share for $11302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ACTG stock.