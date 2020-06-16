Analysts suggest American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) could spike 102% in a year

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) is -62.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVCT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is 90.73% and 92.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -12.97% at the moment leaves the stock -51.44% off its SMA200. AVCT registered -60.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6839.

The stock witnessed a 152.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.29%, and is 87.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 56.52% over the week and 22.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 173.10% and -64.80% from its 52-week high.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -346.80% this year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), with 6.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.33% while institutional investors hold 43.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.01M, and float is at 3.67M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 8.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 11000.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the AVCT Shares outstanding.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.