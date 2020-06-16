BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) on Track to Reach 102.25% in a Year

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is 14.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $24.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYSI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19%.

Currently trading at $17.80, the stock is 4.18% and 17.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 7.16% at the moment leaves the stock 15.13% off its SMA200. BYSI registered -15.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.88%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.77% and -28.23% from its 52-week high.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Analyst Forecasts

BeyondSpring Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), with 19.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.43% while institutional investors hold 23.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.73M, and float is at 8.80M with Short Float at 6.54%. Institutions hold 7.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.69 million shares valued at $8.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.47% of the BYSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 0.21 million shares valued at $2.64 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Fosun International Ltd holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -8.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.26% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.74.