Dissecting Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) is -23.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The YVR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.14% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is -9.41% and -29.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -25.29% off its SMA200. YVR registered -17.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1458.

The stock witnessed a -19.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.29%, and is -6.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.91% over the week and 16.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.27% and -59.08% from its 52-week high.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.54% while institutional investors hold 0.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.99M, and float is at 6.47M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 0.71% of the Float.