Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) is -35.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The EKSO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is 1.07% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -37.69% off its SMA200. EKSO registered -80.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8290.

The stock witnessed a 26.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.63%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $28.12M and $11.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -81.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.00%).

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $1.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), with 727.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.45% while institutional investors hold 31.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.80M, and float is at 4.75M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 27.90% of the Float.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -3.87% down over the past 12 months. Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is 880.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.18% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.