Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 141% Upside

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) is -33.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is 23.96% and 23.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 18.15% at the moment leaves the stock -26.97% off its SMA200. ETTX registered -46.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8992.

The stock witnessed a 36.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.83%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.59% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $46.78M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.71% and -64.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.80%).

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Analyst Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $310k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -82.10% year-over-year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX), with 3.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.01% while institutional investors hold 85.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.29M, and float is at 10.06M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 65.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Novo Holdings A/S with over 2.18 million shares valued at $5.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the ETTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 1.62 million shares valued at $4.29 million to account for 11.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 1.18 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $3.12 million, while Frazier Management LLC holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $2.77 million.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Innoviva, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Innoviva, Inc. bought 12,677,490 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $31.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.0 million shares.