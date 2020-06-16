Here are the top Institutional holders of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) shares

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -7.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.01 and a high of $220.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $191.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $191.44, the stock is 0.04% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.00% off its SMA200. EL registered 8.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.91.

The stock witnessed a 16.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.50%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $68.13B and $15.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.05 and Fwd P/E is 35.75. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.73% and -13.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $2.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

1,421 institutions hold shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), with 14.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 94.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.20M, and float is at 215.76M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 90.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.95 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the EL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.38 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.8 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $2.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 10.13 million with a market value of $1.61 billion.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARSONS RICHARD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARSONS RICHARD D sold 2,906 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $201.50 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Hertzmark Hudis Jane (Group President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $201.54 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27885.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Hockaday Irvine O Jr (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $200.64 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 5,740 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -26.27% down over the past 12 months. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is -30.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.93% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.