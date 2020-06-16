Here is a breakdown of the Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) stock performance

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) is -32.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.10 and a high of $40.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSCT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $22.24, the stock is -4.57% and -21.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -29.66% off its SMA200. FSCT registered -31.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.64.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.33%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) has around 1217 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $318.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.87% and -44.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.50%).

Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) Analyst Forecasts

Forescout Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $74.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 82.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.59M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 18.90%. Institutions hold 79.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.11 million shares valued at $98.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.31% of the FSCT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.09 million shares valued at $66.03 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Water Island Capital, LLC which holds 1.91 million shares representing 3.88% and valued at over $60.44 million, while Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $59.89 million.

Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Abreu Pedro, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Abreu Pedro sold 5,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $31.76 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80956.0 shares.

Forescout Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Harms Christopher (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $32.02 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the FSCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Milliken Darren J. (SVP, GC & Corp Compliance Ofcr) disposed off 3,870 shares at an average price of $31.87 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 32,785 shares of Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT).

Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is -2.40% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.22% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.