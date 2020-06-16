Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Is Down -0.56% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) is -0.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The HDSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is 9.21% and 14.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -9.16% at the moment leaves the stock 29.38% off its SMA200. HDSN registered -13.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8750 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8088.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.00%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.91% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $35.24M and $163.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.90% and -34.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Analyst Forecasts

Hudson Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $58.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN), with 12.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.12% while institutional investors hold 61.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.63M, and float is at 27.62M with Short Float at 9.10%. Institutions hold 43.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 4.29 million shares valued at $2.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the HDSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with 4.19 million shares valued at $2.89 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. which holds 1.69 million shares representing 3.96% and valued at over $1.16 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $1.02 million.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) that is trading -4.17% down over the past 12 months. Watsco Inc. (WSO) is 8.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.94% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.76.