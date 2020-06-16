Is PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) a good stock to buy now?

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) is 20.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.49 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.12% off the consensus price target high of $2.49 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.12% lower than the price target low of $2.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -0.93% and 12.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 26.98% off its SMA200. PDLI registered 34.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2219.

The stock witnessed a 2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.02%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $370.01M and $54.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.46% and -6.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Analyst Forecasts

PDL BioPharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $1.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -83.00% year-over-year.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 87.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.90M, and float is at 112.21M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 83.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.96 million shares valued at $28.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.54% of the PDLI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 9.62 million shares valued at $27.13 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 8.22 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $23.19 million, while Brandes Investment Partners L.P. holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $16.17 million.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.65% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.87% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.