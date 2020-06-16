Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) is -65.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $7.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -44.34% and -47.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -54.40% off its SMA200. ITRM registered -77.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0437 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9058.

The stock witnessed a -56.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.65%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 17.44% over the month.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $26.95M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.79% and -79.87% from its 52-week high.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), with 531.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 72.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.87M, and float is at 9.72M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 70.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares valued at $4.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the ITRM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 1.73 million shares valued at $4.68 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 10.35% and valued at over $4.17 million, while New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds 9.79% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $3.95 million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.23 million shares.

Iterum Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Sofinnova Venture Partners IX, (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $1.69 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the ITRM stock.