Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) stock Surged by 2.06% yesterday

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is -53.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.90 and a high of $43.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.71% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.33, the stock is 12.55% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -38.95% off its SMA200. KTB registered -31.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.52.

The stock witnessed a 28.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.95%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.12 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.79% and -55.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Analyst Forecasts

Kontoor Brands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $290.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), with 4.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.89% while institutional investors hold 110.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.88M, and float is at 52.59M with Short Float at 22.46%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 11.38 million shares valued at $218.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.92% of the KTB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 9.86 million shares valued at $188.94 million to account for 17.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.01 million shares representing 12.28% and valued at over $134.39 million, while Capital World Investors holds 12.23% of the shares totaling 6.98 million with a market value of $133.89 million.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Waldron Thomas E., the company’s EVP & GB President – Wrangler. SEC filings show that Waldron Thomas E. bought 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $18.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60078.0 shares.

Kontoor Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Carucci Richard (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27475.0 shares of the KTB stock.