National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) is -57.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCMI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 3.09% and 4.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -49.27% off its SMA200. NCMI registered -50.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0562 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.2557.

The stock witnessed a 12.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.16%, and is -16.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $248.80M and $432.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.24 and Fwd P/E is 14.69. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.28% and -68.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $2.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.00% in year-over-year returns.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.80% while institutional investors hold 100.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.76M, and float is at 77.00M with Short Float at 8.13%. Institutions hold 96.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard General L.P. with over 17.97 million shares valued at $58.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.57% of the NCMI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 10.25 million shares valued at $33.4 million to account for 12.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.94 million shares representing 8.71% and valued at over $22.62 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.94% of the shares totaling 6.32 million with a market value of $20.6 million.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Standard General L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Standard General L.P. bought 166,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $2.54 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.23 million shares.

National CineMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 56,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $2.68 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.07 million shares of the NCMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Standard General L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 72,642 shares at an average price of $2.72 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 19,012,398 shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI).

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -8.54% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 42.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.99% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.