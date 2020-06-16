New Big Money Means Kansas City Southern (KSU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is -3.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.86 and a high of $178.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The KSU stock was last observed hovering at around $147.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.64% lower than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.13, the stock is -1.49% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. KSU registered 26.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.51.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.70%, and is -7.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) has around 7040 employees, a market worth around $13.91B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.84 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.52% and -17.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kansas City Southern (KSU) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kansas City Southern quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $589.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Top Institutional Holders

941 institutions hold shares in Kansas City Southern (KSU), with 474.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 96.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.66M, and float is at 94.58M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 96.10% of the Float.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NAATZ MICHAEL J., the company’s EVP & Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that NAATZ MICHAEL J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $158.13 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12507.0 shares.

Kansas City Southern disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Godderz Adam J (SVP Chief Legal Ofc & Corp Sec) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $154.94 per share for $85215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4432.0 shares of the KSU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, DRUTEN ROBERT J (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $153.23 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 22,235 shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU).

Kansas City Southern (KSU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -8.80% down over the past 12 months. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is -3.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.91% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.