Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) is -10.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVUS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -36.82% and -20.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -13.67% off its SMA200. NVUS registered -50.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7495 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5885.

The stock witnessed a -50.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.87%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.20% over the week and 15.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 108.16% and -64.11% from its 52-week high.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Analyst Forecasts

Novus Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS), with 737.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.59% while institutional investors hold 36.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.27M, and float is at 15.33M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 35.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.18 million shares valued at $1.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.81% of the NVUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 0.95 million shares valued at $0.37 million to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 0.68 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $0.18 million.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 34.12% up over the past 12 months. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 2.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.62% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 60550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.