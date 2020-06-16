Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) – The 48.89% Upside Potential Remains

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is 109.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYMX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 28.12% and 50.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 12.20% at the moment leaves the stock 85.00% off its SMA200. NYMX registered 183.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3765 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7756.

The stock witnessed a 52.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.58%, and is 19.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $299.69M and $0.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 243.28% and 9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-380.70%).

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), with 28.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.94% while institutional investors hold 4.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.60M, and float is at 42.73M with Short Float at 7.44%. Institutions hold 2.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 0.39 million shares valued at $0.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.55% of the NYMX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.33 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Robinson James George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Robinson James George bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $12104.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Robinson James George (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $1.63 per share for $11400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the NYMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 05, Robinson James George (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $13049.0. The insider now directly holds 3,496,550 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX).

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 26.65% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.83% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 25.09.