Positives for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) as stock gains in recent trading

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is -15.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $7.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The LEAF stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $3.40, the stock is 40.21% and 85.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 23.64% at the moment leaves the stock 14.11% off its SMA200. LEAF registered -50.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5679.

The stock witnessed a 93.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.01%, and is 28.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.43% over the week and 15.94% over the month.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $95.44M and $153.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.10% and -54.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leaf Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $38.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), with 538.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.02% while institutional investors hold 80.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.42M, and float is at 22.34M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 79.14% of the Float.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quandt R James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quandt R James bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $1.76 per share for a total of $17600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Leaf Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L (less than 10% owner) sold a total of 110,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $1.46 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.72 million shares of the LEAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L (less than 10% owner) disposed off 196,000 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 3,827,924 shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF).

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 122.00% up over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is -5.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.21% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.