Quantum Corporation (QMCO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is -38.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The QMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 12.97% and 17.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 10.22% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. QMCO registered 70.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0133.

The stock witnessed a 35.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.33%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has around 913 employees, a market worth around $174.81M and $418.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.17. Distance from 52-week low is 259.52% and -46.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.10%).

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Quantum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $87.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -549.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.70% in year-over-year returns.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Quantum Corporation (QMCO), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.54% while institutional investors hold 41.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.13M, and float is at 36.46M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 38.14% of the Float.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 37 times.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology plc (STX) that is trading 14.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.7% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.