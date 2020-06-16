Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) picks momentum as shares drop -2.23%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is 57.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $271.37 and a high of $625.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The REGN stock was last observed hovering at around $588.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18%.

Currently trading at $590.57, the stock is 0.92% and 5.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 43.89% off its SMA200. REGN registered 93.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $571.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $460.45.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.97%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $67.33B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.67 and Fwd P/E is 18.68. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.63% and -5.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.14 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Top Institutional Holders

1,119 institutions hold shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), with 26.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.82% while institutional investors hold 89.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.80M, and float is at 107.47M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 68.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.46 million shares valued at $4.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the REGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 7.13 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.6 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $3.22 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 6.42 million with a market value of $3.13 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Insider Activity

A total of 571 insider transactions have happened at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 496 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoghbi Huda Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zoghbi Huda Y sold 1,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $625.00 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643.0 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Landry Robert E (EVP Finance CFO) sold a total of 988 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $612.08 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24373.0 shares of the REGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Zoghbi Huda Y (Director) disposed off 1,706 shares at an average price of $610.24 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 643 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 22.32% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 19.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.03% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.