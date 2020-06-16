SEED Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Now

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) is 55.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEED stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 107.25% and 124.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 31.03% at the moment leaves the stock 57.77% off its SMA200. SEED registered 47.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 70.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.99.

The stock witnessed a 158.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.16%, and is 79.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.66% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $30.26M and $7.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 202.90% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.30%).

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Analyst Forecasts

Origin Agritech Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.40% this year.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), with 617.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.85% while institutional investors hold 1.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.80M, and float is at 4.39M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 0.88% of the Float.